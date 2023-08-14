Celebrating typography and culture through creative artistry

CHENNAI: In the earlier part of this year, DakshinaChitra organised the ‘Type 2023’ competition as a significant component of ‘Lang Fest 2023’. From a pool of 30 entries, a total of six were shortlisted for recognition. These selected participants were tasked with the creative challenge of designing typography for four distinct words - Kudalakesi, Coovum, Solleruzhavan, and Tamizhi. Among the six shortlisted entrants, four were granted the opportunity to showcase their typographic designs submitted for the competition. These designs were exhibited alongside other representations of the essence of Madras.

The exhibition, titled Madras Typeface, is being held at the Kadambari Gallery and will continue until September 11. The four talented artists who participated in the exhibition are Akshayaa Selvaraj, Surabi Senthilkumar, Prabhagaran, and Shibani Akshara.

Akshayaa Selvaraj, one of the showcased artists, revealed that her creative exploration extended beyond the four designated words. Her focus also encompassed the portrayal of Madras through the medium of typography. As a fitting coincidence, the month was earmarked for celebrating Madras Day, and Akshayaa had already planned several artistic endeavours in line with this theme. The opportunity to contribute to the exhibition allowed her to present a total of 15 of her artworks. “For the Madras theme, I have focused on four aspects – I have reimagined popular Disney Princesses in a Madras context. Among these creative reinterpretations, Rapunzel became Radha at Anna Nagar Tower Park, Cinderella was portrayed as Chitra in Doveton Clock Tower, and Moana took on the identity of Mogana at Marina Beach. In addition, the artworks also incorporated elements like butterflies, flowers, and the iconic Marina Beach, all emblematic of the city’s unique charm,” Akshayaa tells DT Next.

Shibani Akshara, another contributing artist, utilised her artworks to commemorate Madras Week. Her creations comprised drawings that paid homage to Madras’ distinctive elements, including the Central Station and wall advertisements, among others.

Surabi Senthilkumar, a graphic designer who also participated in the exhibition, emphasised the profound cultural and heritage significance of the words Kundalakesi, Coovum, Solleruzhavan, and Tamizhi. “These words stand as pillars of Tamil culture and history. Stepping into the Madras Typeface Festival, typography is transformed into a captivating reflection of the city’s essence. This reflection artfully captures both its storied past and its dynamic present. The typography that captures the rhythm of phrases like auto varuma resonates with the vivacious streets of the city, mirroring the animated movement of auto rickshaws navigating through its bustling roads. Conversely, typography depicting semma veyilu conjures the scorching embrace of Madras’ summers, beautifully expressed through its warm hues. This celebration of typography weaves together a rich tapestry of linguistic artistry and visual brilliance, forming a true representation of Madras’ spirit,” states Surabi.

Prabhagaran, another artist featured in the exhibition, described the collection as a harmonious blend of Tamil calligraphy intricacies and contemporary aesthetics. “Regardless of whether one speaks Tamil, holds an appreciation for Indian culture, or is simply a typography enthusiast, the “Madras memories” series is designed to strike a chord with the heart and evoke deep emotions. Every design has been thoughtfully crafted to not only captivate the eye but also to establish a profound connection with the viewer, evoking feelings of belonging and nostalgia.”