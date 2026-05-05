Celebrating mothers through food

CHENNAI: This Mother’s Day, Chennai has an invitation that feels less like a promotion and more like a warm call home.
At a time when celebrations are often loud and elaborate, The Kitchen by Chef Deepa is choosing a quieter, more meaningful route - one that centres around the kind of food most people associate with love itself: a meal cooked the way a mother would make it. The cloud kitchen, known for its deeply rooted Amritsari vegetarian fare, has introduced a special Mother’s Day menu that leans heavily into nostalgia. It’s not just about indulgence; it’s about familiarity, the kind that comes from recipes passed down through generations and flavours that don’t try to impress, but comfort.
Behind the kitchen is Chef Deepa Arora, a homemaker-turned-entrepreneur whose culinary journey began in her own family kitchen in Amritsar. Having learned traditional cooking from her mother-in-* law, she built her brand on the idea that food should carry memory, emotion, and authenticity. That philosophy is evident in every detail: dishes slowcooked in pure ghee, spices carefully sourced, and an uncompromising avoidance of preservatives or artificial colours.
The Mother’s Day menu itself feels personal, even playful. There’s a thoughtful thread running through it with dishes subtly highlighting ‘Ma’ in their names, turning the meal into a quiet tribute. It begins with Tamatar Shorba and Amritsari Lassi, setting the tone for what follows: a spread of comforting classics like Malai Paneer Tikka, Matar Tikki, and Rajma Tikki.
The menu is designed for sharing, with portions available for two or for a small family, reinforcing the idea that this is a meal meant to be experienced together. Adding a small celebratory touch, every order above a certain value comes with a complimentary Shikanjvi, a simple, refreshing gesture that fits seamlessly into the overall experience.
Speaking about the special menu, Chef Deepa shares, “A mother’s love is often expressed through food. This menu is my tribute to every mother who has ever cooked with care, fed with love, and brought families together at the table. I wanted to recreate that same warmth for every home this Mother’s Day.” For orders, contact: 9363544123.