Celebrating mothers through food

Behind the kitchen is Chef Deepa Arora, a homemaker-turned-entrepreneur whose culinary journey began in her own family kitchen in Amritsar. Having learned traditional cooking from her mother-in-* law, she built her brand on the idea that food should carry memory, emotion, and authenticity. That philosophy is evident in every detail: dishes slowcooked in pure ghee, spices carefully sourced, and an uncompromising avoidance of preservatives or artificial colours.

The Mother’s Day menu itself feels personal, even playful. There’s a thoughtful thread running through it with dishes subtly highlighting ‘Ma’ in their names, turning the meal into a quiet tribute. It begins with Tamatar Shorba and Amritsari Lassi, setting the tone for what follows: a spread of comforting classics like Malai Paneer Tikka, Matar Tikki, and Rajma Tikki.