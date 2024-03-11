Celebrating motherhood scars

CHENNAI: ‘Scars are Beautiful ’ is a unique photo series campaign showcasing the beauty of post-partum bodies and stretchmarks. Feared and hidden always, it’s time they are celebrated and a reminder of how remarkably women’s bodies change, grow, and stretch to accommodate life. This campaign is a collaboration between Juicy Chemistry and Mommy Shots by Amrita. In this photo series, 11 moms flaunt their bodies, sharing their experiences of motherhood to empower other women to change their perceptions and develop an appreciation for their bodies.

Amrita Samant, founder and CEO of Mommy Shots, who conceptualised and shot the campaign says, “In my world of photography, motherhood, babies and art, creating something meaningful that helps change the world obsessed with perfection was very close to my heart. We want to redefine beauty with every line and every scar that spells resilience strength and a unique journey, we want to go beyond the surface with this campaign. They’re more than blemishes, they’re badges of honour, they are tender and timeliness.”

Era Vashishta, a mother to a 2.5-year-old, opens up about her journey: “I was diagnosed with chronic PCOD at 28, which filled me with fear about my chances of becoming a mother. Motherhood wasn’t something I had considered before. However, my PCOD diagnosis sparked a desire within me to experience motherhood, unsure if it would ever happen. When I finally became a mom, everything changed. The moment I held my baby, I knew I wanted to protect them for life; the love I felt was unconditional. Despite the initial fear and overwhelm, embracing these emotions made me realise I wouldn’t have it any other way. Being a mom is something I cherish deeply. My scars are like tiger stripes; they symbolise the strength I derive from them.”

Megha Asher, the co-founder and COO of Juicy Chemistry, stresses on the impact on body positivity through the campaign. She shares, “We believe in promoting self-love and body positivity, and we are thrilled to partner with Mommy Shots for this unique campaign. Through this powerful photo series, we hope to inspire and empower women to embrace their bodies, and scars not just physical but emotional ones as well, and celebrate their unique journeys of motherhood.”