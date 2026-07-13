Celebrating creativity under one roof

Organised by getbhanufied, the event will feature more than 15 hands-on workshops conducted by 10 independent artists.

Designed to encourage creativity, learning and community engagement, the festival gives participants an opportunity to explore a range of art forms in one place. Workshops include birdhouse painting, dot mandala, photo embroidery, calligraphy, punch needle, resin art, crochet and more.

The sessions are open to both beginners and experienced art enthusiasts.