Celebrating creativity under one roof

CHENNAI: A day-long creative festival, The Art Affair (Scenes & Strokes Edition), will be held on July 19 at My Bungalow, Teynampet, bringing together artists, creators and art enthusiasts under one roof.
Organised by getbhanufied, the event will feature more than 15 hands-on workshops conducted by 10 independent artists.
Designed to encourage creativity, learning and community engagement, the festival gives participants an opportunity to explore a range of art forms in one place. Workshops include birdhouse painting, dot mandala, photo embroidery, calligraphy, punch needle, resin art, crochet and more.
The sessions are open to both beginners and experienced art enthusiasts.
The festival will also feature stalls by local artists and creative entrepreneurs, offering visitors a chance to explore handmade products while interacting with the creators.
Conceived as a community-driven initiative, The Art Affair aims to make art more accessible, support independent artists and create a space where people can connect through creativity.
The event is open to both adults and children and will be held from 10.30 am to 7.30 pm.