Celebrate National Iced Tea Day with these 5 cool and refreshing recipes

NEW DELHI: National Iced Tea Day is here, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by enjoying a refreshing glass of iced tea. Whether you prefer classic flavors or innovative twists, these five recipes will keep you cool and hydrated.

Here’s how you can make your own delicious iced tea at home.

Classic Lemon Iced Tea A timeless favorite, classic lemon iced tea is perfect for any occasion. Brew black tea and let it cool. Add freshly squeezed lemon juice and sweeten with sugar or honey. Serve over ice and garnish with lemon slices. Source: Pexels

Peach Mint Iced Tea For a fruity and minty twist, try peach mint iced tea. Brew your favorite black or green tea and let it cool. Add peach slices and a handful of fresh mint leaves. Sweeten with a touch of honey, and serve chilled over ice. Source: Pexels

Hibiscus Berry Iced Tea Hibiscus berry iced tea offers a vibrant color and a tangy taste. Brew hibiscus tea and let it cool. Add a mix of your favorite berries, such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. Sweeten to taste and serve over ice for a refreshing treat. Source: Pexels

Ginger Lemon Green Iced Tea This spicy and tangy iced tea is both invigorating and refreshing. Brew green tea and let it cool. Add freshly grated ginger and a squeeze of lemon juice. Sweeten with honey and serve over ice, garnished with lemon slices. Source: Pexels