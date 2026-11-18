Cigarette smoking remains a major contributor to respiratory disease, with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) attributing up to eight in 10 COPD-related deaths in the country to smoking.

A February 2026 meta-analysis of 23 studies involving 27,319 Indian adults found a pooled COPD prevalence of 37 per cent among smokers included in the studies.

COPD, which includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema, progressively obstructs airflow and can cause persistent breathlessness, cough, sputum production and reduced exercise tolerance.

The disease often remains undiagnosed until lung function has significantly deteriorated, making timely recognition and access to spirometry important.

Dr Pawan Gupta, Director of the Centre for Chest and Respiratory Diseases at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi, said COPD is often detected late, when patients have already experienced a substantial decline in lung function.

"Persistent cough, sputum production or breathlessness should not be dismissed as routine consequences of ageing or smoking. Early evaluation, spirometry and appropriate treatment can help improve disease management. At the same time, helping people quit smoking must remain a central part of respiratory care," Gupta said.

Experts said nicotine dependence can make quitting difficult, with many smokers making repeated unsuccessful attempts before achieving sustained abstinence. They emphasised the importance of accessible counselling, behavioural support and evidence-based cessation treatment.

As a country advancing rapidly in science and healthcare, there is a need to approach this challenge more pragmatically, said Dr Chandramani Panjabi, Senior Consultant and Head, Department of Pulmonology, Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, Delhi.

Countries such as Japan, the USA and the UK have adopted different regulatory approaches to evaluating and making science- and technology-based alternatives available to adult smokers, he said.