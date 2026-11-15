Can the shape of your head determine risk of Alzheimer’s?

Neuroscientists call this phenomenon, in which specific areas and cells in the brain are damaged by a disease while others are unaffected, “selective vulnerability.” Figuring out why it happens — and how to prevent or stop it — is a holy grail of the field.

Take Alzheimer’s, a disease that typically takes root years before memory unravels, when tangles of a protein called tau begin to accumulate and cells die off in a structure near the base of the brain called the entorhinal cortex. In a preliminary study, scientists found that tau build-up in that origin area was linked to the progression of Alzheimer’s disease only when the region also lay close to the edge of the tentorial incisura, a notch in the brain’s outer lining.

This correlation prompts a series of unorthodox questions: Could the repeated mechanical stresses of everyday life, paired with the sag of gravity over a lifetime, create pressure points in the brain? And could that biomechanical wear and tear influence people’s risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease? And, as a result, could differences in the anatomy of a person’s head help explain why some people develop dementia and others do not?

“It really started in hushed tones in neuropathology circles,” said Dr John Crary, a neuropathologist at the Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, New York, who partnered with Frank Provenzano, a neural imaging bioengineer at Columbia University, to test the idea in a small sample of 47 patients with mild cognitive impairment. Their paper was published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia.

The idea is provocative — not least in how it carries a whiff of some long-discredited ideas from the 19th Century, when head shape was used to predict personality and justify racism. But outside scientists said that the approach was intriguing, though the evidence was preliminary and suggestive and would need to be rigorously tested. They applauded the study for injecting a new idea into the scientific discussion.

“It’s really outside the box, which I love,” said Dr Gil Rabinovici, a neurologist at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not involved in the study and cautioned that the idea needs more evidence to build a convincing case. “I think we should be thinking more outside the box, in terms of understanding risks for neurodegeneration.”