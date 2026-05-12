Call of the wild: City goes app & above

For Chennai-based naturalist and nature educator Gowtham Marimuthu, the idea of citizen science begins with two things: conservation and documentation. “The importance of being a citizen scientist is conservation in the first place, and the second thing is documentation,” he says.

Gowtham recalls how his observations uploaded through iNaturalist became useful to researchers beyond India. “There’s a person researching humpback dolphins in Sri Lanka. Seeing me document the same through my iNaturalist updates, he reached out asking about the species and water quality during the sighting. Through my observations, he got data for his research,” he explains.