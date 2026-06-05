Building skills in open seas

In April 2024, just before his ninth birthday, he attended a two-day sailing course in Goa. “Kumar liked it a lot and wanted to continue. After that, we began looking for structured and continuous training instead of occasional exposure to the sport,” says his mother, Suchitra.

That search led them to 24 Seven Sailing, a structured sailing academy founded by Captain Amish Ved, an aviator and high-performance sailor. Amish has designed the training system based on his experience in aviation and competitive sailing.

“I come from the aviation industry, where training is very structured. When I worked with young sailors earlier, I realised that structure was missing at the grassroots level. So I built a programme that starts from the basics and develops step by step,” says Amish.