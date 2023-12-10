Begin typing your search...

Bring in holiday cheer with Christmas cookies

With just two weeks to go for Christmas, it's time to stock up on some cookies for your Xmas party

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Dec 2023 12:30 AM GMT
(L-R) Sugar Cookies: Cookie Truffles: Chocolate shortbread cookies

CHENNAI:

SUGAR COOKIES

INGREDIENTS

1 and 1/2 cups maida (all-purpose flour) |1/3 cup chilled butter |3/4 cup powdered sugar | 1 egg |1/2 teaspoon vanilla essence |1/8 teaspoon salt |1/2 teaspoon baking powder | Coloured sugar sprinkles as needed

INSTRUCTIONS

♦ Sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl for even mixing.

♦ In another mixing bowl, whisk together chilled butter and powdered sugar until creamy.

♦ Add an egg and whisk for a minute, then add vanilla essence.

♦ Combine the flour mixture with the wet ingredients to form a soft dough.

♦ Cling wrap the dough and refrigerate.

♦ Roll out the chilled dough to 1/4 inch thickness between two butter papers.

♦ Use cookie cutters to cut out shapes and collect scraps to reroll the dough.

♦ Preheat the oven to 180°C (356°F).

♦ Line a cookie tray with butter paper and place the shaped cookies on it.

♦ Optionally chill the cookies for 10 minutes while preheating the oven.

♦ Sprinkle coloured sugar over the cookies.

♦ Bake in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes or until the edges turn golden brown.

♦ Cool the cookies completely on a wire rack; they will become crisp as they cool.

COOKIE TRUFFLES

INGREDIENTS

15 mildly sweet cookies 2 tablespoons butter |3/4 cup condensed milk |1 cup white chocolate, chopped roughly

INSTRUCTIONS

♦ Pour condensed milk into the mixture and blend again until it forms a dough-like consistency.

♦ Transfer the cookie mixture to a mixing bowl.

♦ Shape the mixture into small balls, placing them on a tray lined with parchment paper. Chill in the fridge for 30 minutes. Note: Be prepared for some balls to disappear as kids may not resist the temptation.

♦ While the balls are chilling, roughly chop the white chocolate. Melt the chocolate using the double boiler method: place a saucepan with water on the stove, let it boil, then simmer. Place a heat-resistant bowl over it, add white chocolate, and switch off the flame. Allow it to melt undisturbed for 3-5 minutes.

♦ Use a whisk to mix the melted chocolate thoroughly and remove it from the heat.

♦ Take the cookie balls out of the fridge and keep them ready.

♦ Dip each ball into the melted chocolate. Work quickly to avoid crumbling; simply roll the balls to coat them.

♦ Coat each ball well using a fork. Dip fast to prevent the chocolate from setting too quickly. Repeat until all cookie truffles are coated.

♦ Place the coated truffles on parchment paper and repeat until all are finished.

♦ When the chocolate coating is about to set, add sprinkles. Repeat until all truffles are decorated.

CHOCOLATE SHORTBREAD COOKIES

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup flour |1/4 cup butter 1/4 cup powdered sugar 1/4 cup cocoa powder 1 egg | Vanilla essence

INSTRUCTIONS

♦ In a mixing bowl, combine butter and powdered sugar. Whisk well until a smooth and creamy mixture is formed. If using chilled butter, it may take some time to achieve a creamy consistency.

♦ In a separate bowl, beat the egg until light, then add it to the butter-sugar mixture. Whisk thoroughly for even mixing.

♦ Add vanilla essence to the mixture.

♦ Sift flour and cocoa powder into the bowl, then mix well. Gather the ingredients to form a soft dough.

♦ Cling wrap the dough and refrigerate for an hour. This helps firm up the dough, preventing excessive spreading during baking.

♦ On a buttered paper, roll out the chilled dough to a thickness of 1/4 inch. Use favourite cookie cutters to cut out shapes. If the dough feels sticky, lightly flour the cookie cutters.

♦ Preheat the oven to 180°C for 10 minutes.

♦ Line a cookie tray with buttered paper and transfer the shaped cookies onto it. Optional: Chill the cookies for 10 minutes while the oven preheats.

♦ Once the oven is preheated, bake the cookies at 180°C for 10-12 minutes.

♦ Allow the cookies to cool completely on a wire rack before storing.

Recipes shared from sharmispassions.com

ChristmasSugar CookiesCookie TrufflesChocolate Shortbread Cookies
DTNEXT Bureau

