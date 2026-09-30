Books by Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former CEA Subramanian in Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay Prize longlist

Announcing the longlist on Wednesday, the New India Foundation (NIF) said the 10 books on modern and contemporary India, published in the 2025 calendar year, explore a wide range of themes and genres from memoir-histories and data-rich reassessments to ethnographies and biographies.

Besides "The Undying Light: A Personal History of Independent India" by Gandhi, "A Sixth of Humanity: Independent India's Development Odyssey" by Devesh Kapur and Arvind Subramanian and Dalrymple's "Shattered Lands: Five Partitions and the Making of Modern Asia", the longlist includes "A Man for All Seasons: The Life of KM Panikkar" by Narayani Basu and Partha Chatterjee's "For a Just Republic: The People of India and the State". "Assembling India's Constitution: A New Democratic History" (Rohit De and Ornit Shani), "Scamlands: Inside the Asian Empire of Fraud That Preys on the World (Snigdha Poonam), "The Secret Master: Arun Kashalkar and a Journey to the Edge of Music (Sumana Ramanan), "Souls in the Kalyug: The Politics and Cosmologies of Migrant Workers in Contemporary India" (Shankar Ramaswami) and "The Conscience Network: A Chronicle of Resistance to a Dictatorship" (Sugata Srinivasaraju) complete the list.