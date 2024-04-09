Bloom this summer with corsets

NEW DELHI: Staying in vogue is essential whether embracing the summer heat or the brisk winter air. One trend that has become a universal favourite is the corset.

A corset is an extremely stylish item of clothing that works well for all seasons. It can be styled in multiple ways in the summer season and you can add a lot of fun to your regular outfits.

Suman Bharti, Founder, of Bunny Corset says, "Adding corsets to your workwear collection can give your look a refined and fashionable touch. Picking a short-sleeved corset top in a pastel colour is an easy way to incorporate it into your work attire. You can pair the corset with a long pencil skirt, cigarette pants, or flared trousers. Select a look that won't feel restrictive all day long and make moving around easy."

"Layer your summer outfit with a lace corset to create an edgy look. You can layer the lace corset with a blazer or a printed shirt. For an elegant look, wear a sleek black blazer; alternatively, try wearing bright or pastel colours to give your ensemble a breath of fresh air. For formal and semi-formal settings like evening parties or business meetings, it can be an ideal option," adds Suman.

To make an outfit bloom this spring and summer with corsets, the founder of Bunney Corset suggests that a casual dress can be made into a refreshing outfit by adding a statement accessory, such as a corset belt. She says, "Wearing a corset belt instantly cinches the waist and creates a flattering silhouette, whether you're wearing a flowy maxi dress or a simple sundress. For a more dramatic look, go for a broad corset belt with lace-up details or wear a sleek leather corset belt for a subtle look."

To create a classic look, pair denim with a floral corset top. Suman advises that the corset top can be worn with mommy jeans, flared jeans, or baggy jeans. She says, "No matter which denim option you choose, pairing it with a floral corset top adds a chic and timeless touch to your outfit, perfect for various occasions from casual outings to more dressed-up events."

Stay ahead of the fashion game by donning a stylish off-shoulder mesh corset top. To complete the summer mood look Suman advises pairing an off-shoulder mesh corset top with a fancy maxi skirt and sandals. Anywhere you go, this outfit is sure to turn heads and make you feel amazing.

Lastly, to achieve a trendy beach look, Suman highlights opting for a cotton overbust corset with cold shoulder sleeves offering both comfort and style. She says, "The cotton material ensures breathability, keeping you cool and comfortable under the sun. Pair the corset with light-wash denim and a pair of comfortable flip-flops."

Whether you're adding a touch of sophistication to your workwear or embracing edgy vibes with lace layering, corsets offer endless versatility for creating stylish ensembles.