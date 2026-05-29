Blind since birth, Jyothi Kalaiselvi found her strength and hope through music

Over the years, Jyothi slowly built confidence through music. Despite the challenges she faced, she completed her Master’s degree in Music from the University of Madras and secured first rank. She also completed her Bachelor’s degree in violin. For Kalai, watching her daughter reach these milestones felt unbelievable. “We never imagined we would come this far.

There were so many struggles, but she never gave up.” Recently, she conducted a three-hour workshop for students at Omkar Academy. “The founder, Archana Sridharan, and the participants were happy with the way she hosted the workshop. Archana told me that Jyothi is pitch-perfect and can render neraval and alapana with raga bhava, while also handling the talas and manodharma aspects with ease.” Today, 25-yearold Jyothi is both a performer and a music teacher. “Jyothi can instantly sing all 1,330 Thirukkural verses in any Melakarta raga or Janya raga. She has received the Tamil Nadu State Award Kalai Valarmani, the National Award for Role Model for Multiple Disabilities from the President of India, among many other honours,” adds the mother. She conducts online devotional music classes, including Thirupugazh Thevaram sessions for senior citizens and anyone interested in learning from her. She also visits orphanages and special schools to perform. “She genuinely enjoys teaching and singing for people,” says Kalai.