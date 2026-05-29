Blind since birth, Jyothi Kalaiselvi found her strength and hope through music

CHENNAI: When Jyothi Kalaiselvi sings, her mother Kalai watches quietly from the side, guiding her, encouraging her and sometimes helping her navigate the world around her. “I am her eyes and her brain,” says Kalai. For years, the two have moved through life together, holding on to music through some of their hardest moments.
Born blind with intellectual disabilities, Jyothi was introduced to music as a form of therapy when she was young. “What began as a simple activity slowly became the centre of her life. When I introduced her to music, I never thought she would fall in love with it like this. Music changed her life completely,” says Kalai.
Kalai brought up Jyothi on her own after her husband left the family before Jyothi was born. “My single-parent journey was extremely difficult. But I was determined that my daughter would not grow up isolated. From childhood, I encouraged Jyothi to interact with people, participate in activities and experience life fully,” she tells us.
Over the years, Jyothi slowly built confidence through music. Despite the challenges she faced, she completed her Master’s degree in Music from the University of Madras and secured first rank. She also completed her Bachelor’s degree in violin. For Kalai, watching her daughter reach these milestones felt unbelievable. “We never imagined we would come this far.
There were so many struggles, but she never gave up.” Recently, she conducted a three-hour workshop for students at Omkar Academy. “The founder, Archana Sridharan, and the participants were happy with the way she hosted the workshop. Archana told me that Jyothi is pitch-perfect and can render neraval and alapana with raga bhava, while also handling the talas and manodharma aspects with ease.” Today, 25-yearold Jyothi is both a performer and a music teacher. “Jyothi can instantly sing all 1,330 Thirukkural verses in any Melakarta raga or Janya raga. She has received the Tamil Nadu State Award Kalai Valarmani, the National Award for Role Model for Multiple Disabilities from the President of India, among many other honours,” adds the mother. She conducts online devotional music classes, including Thirupugazh Thevaram sessions for senior citizens and anyone interested in learning from her. She also visits orphanages and special schools to perform. “She genuinely enjoys teaching and singing for people,” says Kalai.
Music is not the only thing Jyothi enjoys. She also practices yoga, goes for walks and has learnt traditional art instruments like parai. “I always wanted her to be around people and feel included. That helped her become very kind, caring and emotionally strong.” Through every setback, music remained constant in their lives. What started with uncertainty and pain has now become a source of peace and stability. “I can proudly say my daughter is now my breadwinner. And I wish she would give hope and happiness to society,” she concludes.