Birthday special: 5 times Shilpa Shetty proved she's a fitness enthusiast

MUMBAI: As Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates her birthday, we take a look at her dedication to fitness, which has inspired millions. From sharing her workout routines to emphasizing family bonding through fitness, Shilpa has continually motivated her followers to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

Let's take a look into five instances where she showcased her passion for fitness.

Working Out with Daughter Samisha On the occasion of World Health Day, Shilpa shared a heartwarming video featuring her adorable daughter Samisha. The video captured Shilpa's dedication as she worked out in her home gym while listening to the Hanuman Chalisa, all while engaging in playful moments with her daughter. Source: Instagram/theshilpashetty

Starting the New Year on a 'Balanced' Note Kicking off the New Year with positivity, Shilpa shared a video where she can be seen performing some balancing asanas. This post showed her commitment to maintaining balance in life, both physically and mentally. Source: Instagram/theshilpashetty

Shilpa’s Quirky Workouts Shilpa's fitness journey is not just about sweat; it's also about embracing her playful side. In a video showcasing her infectious enthusiasm and quirky workouts, Shilpa made exercising look effortless and enjoyable, inspiring her followers to join in the fun. Source: Instagram/theshilpashetty

Unique Mobility Workouts Shilpa served up some unique motivation with quick and easy mobility workouts. Her humorous commentary added an entertaining twist to the educational aspect of the video, making fitness accessible to all, regardless of time constraints. Source: Instagram/theshilpashetty