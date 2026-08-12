Beyond hot flashes: Menopause is India’s silent midlife crisis

A study published in PubMed last year to evaluate the awareness of menopause and menopause hormone therapy in India revealed that although 95% of healthcare providers were aware of MHT’s indications, risks, and benefits, a staggering 57% use alternative therapies as first-line treatment, and 71% use them as an adjunct to MHT, revealing significant hesitancy in prescribing hormone therapy.

Gayathri (name changed), a 39-year-old school teacher who was diagnosed with early menopause, said that the whole journey has been one of shock at the lack of awareness and support and struggle in terms of finding the right kind of medical treatment for the issue. “I ended up hitting menopause at 37 and it took me a while to process the situation after I was hit with frequent hot flashes and insomnia.” she recalled.

Her gynaecologist simply shrugged it off as a “normal side-effect of ageing”. “I had to do my own research and find out about HRT to protect my bones from becoming frail and developing heart problems in the future,” rued Gayathri.

However, she noted that there were very few doctors who were willing to listen to patients. To add to the burden, it was very difficult to source oestrogen patches in India as opposed to the easily available pills.

“While pills have a lower absorption rate, transdermal patches are better for those who plan on taking HRT for a longer period of time. Unfortunately, these patches are not easily available in our country, which pushes those who can to source it from abroad,” said Dr Suruchi.