Beat the heat with creamy homemade mango, rose kulfi this summer

HOW TO MAKE

Roughly chop the mangoes and add them to a mixer jar along with condensed milk, saffron, and cardamom powder. Blend into a smooth puree and keep aside.

Boil the full cream milk in a pan. Once it starts boiling, simmer on low flame.

Scrape the milk solids from the sides of the pan and add them back into the milk. Repeat this process until the milk reduces to almost half. Stir occasionally to avoid burning at the bottom.

Once the milk thickens and reduces, switch off the flame and let it cool completely.

Add the mango puree only after the milk has cooled, as adding it to hot milk may cause curdling. Mix well using a whisk.

Pour the mixture into kulfi moulds or small tumblers. Cover with aluminium foil, make a small slit using a knife, and insert ice cream sticks.

Freeze for at least 8 hours or overnight.

Before serving, remove the foil and dip the outside of the mould in water for a few seconds. Gently twist and pull out the kulfi.

Garnish with nuts and serve chilled.