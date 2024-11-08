Autumn Classics by Madras Musical Association to feature Mozart, Haydn

CHENNAI: After staging ‘Seasons’ in September, the Madras Musical Association (MMA) is ready with its next offering: Autumn Classics.

This concert will be presented on November 8 at The Museum Theatre, Egmore, at 7 pm.

Autumn Classics will feature the MMA Symphony Orchestra, formed over a decade ago and has since performed numerous concerts alongside the MMA Choir.

The current orchestra consists of about 35 musicians, including a mix of school and college students, and seasoned musicians. The repertoire for ‘Autumn Classics’ will predominantly feature orchestral music, with a special focus on concertos. Solo instruments such as the flute, clarinet, trumpet, violin, and piano will be showcased with orchestral accompaniment. Jeremiah Christopher will perform a full-length piano concerto by Mozart.

Augustine Paul, Music Director of MMA, tells DT Next, “I am excited about MMA’s upcoming concert, Autumn Classics, by our Symphony Orchestra. We are one of the few choirs in India to have our symphony orchestra, and it delights me that we can present some well-known orchestral works this Friday. The 35-piece orchestra strikes a good balance of young and seasoned musicians. I’m happy that MMA’s accompanist, Jeremiah Christopher, will be performing a full piano concerto by Mozart. The MMA Choir will also sing a few motets, and as a grand finale, we will join the orchestra for Haydn’s Te Deum. I’m confident that the audience will be captivated by the orchestra’s sound – it will be a unique blend and an enjoyable evening of music.”

Augustine Paul will conduct the concert, with associate conductor Ebenezer Arunkumar and Jeremiah Christopher. Clement Sasthriyar will serve as concertmaster.