Australian baking experts bring global craft to Chennai

Recalling his recent travels, he adds, “A few months ago, I visited 20 bakeries in the US, all artisanal and growing rapidly. Some had even closed their older stores and revamped them into modern bakeries focused solely on sourdough. I was in the UK last week and it’s the same trend there. Products made fresh every day by craftsmen, clean labels, no preservatives, traditional flavours, it’s a global shift. With Instagram and travel, people want to recreate the experiences they’ve seen and tasted abroad.”

After travelling across the world, Mick says that apart from his passion for sourdough, he has a soft spot for a few other favourites. “I love Portuguese tarts and a product from Alsace in France called tarte flambée (Flammekueche). It’s just so delicious. I’ll actually be making it while visiting India this week for our friends at OMBC,” he says with a smile.

Speaking about the purpose of their current visit, Graham says the idea is to share knowledge and experience. “Since our last training session in Chennai, Mick has won the award for best meat pies in Australia and I have won best flatbreads at the World Bread Competition in the US. With these achievements, we wanted to share our recipes and know-how with the team at OMBC so their customers here in Chennai can also enjoy these award-winning products.”