Australian artist Jamaica Moana on Pride, community and finding belonging in Chennai

Travelling has become a way of exchanging stories with people from different cultures. “I think it is very important to have more accessible Pride events because people need places to celebrate. By travelling around the world, I get to share how we celebrate Pride back home, while also learning how people celebrate themselves and their authenticity in different places,” the artist tells us.

During the visit, Jamaica spent time interacting with members of the LGBTQIA+ community and came away with one clear observation. “It seems like the queer community in India really wants more spaces where people can be proud. It’s about much more than Pride Month. People need places where they feel safe, accepted and able to be themselves. In Australia, we have spaces like the Sydney Mardi Gras where people can celebrate openly. My experience in India has been really positive. I’ve loved seeing how supportive the community is, but it’s also clear that more spaces are needed where queer people can simply celebrate who they are.”