Australian artist Jamaica Moana on Pride, community and finding belonging in Chennai

CHENNAI: For Australian artist Jamaica Moana, every performance is an opportunity to tell a story. Through music, fashion and performance, the award-winning rapper, songwriter and ballroom leader explores identity and self-expression while connecting with communities across the world. That journey brought Jamaica to Chennai for a special performance hosted by the Australian
Consulate-General in partnership with Orinam. The event celebrated contemporary Australian creativity while creating space for conversations around culture, identity and inclusion.
“What I’ll remember most is the sense of community here in India. There is so much celebration, love and vibrancy here. That’s something I’m going to take home with me,” says Jamaica.
Travelling has become a way of exchanging stories with people from different cultures. “I think it is very important to have more accessible Pride events because people need places to celebrate. By travelling around the world, I get to share how we celebrate Pride back home, while also learning how people celebrate themselves and their authenticity in different places,” the artist tells us.
During the visit, Jamaica spent time interacting with members of the LGBTQIA+ community and came away with one clear observation. “It seems like the queer community in India really wants more spaces where people can be proud. It’s about much more than Pride Month. People need places where they feel safe, accepted and able to be themselves. In Australia, we have spaces like the Sydney Mardi Gras where people can celebrate openly. My experience in India has been really positive. I’ve loved seeing how supportive the community is, but it’s also clear that more spaces are needed where queer people can simply celebrate who they are.”
Jamaica believes meaningful inclusion also depends on the opportunities available in everyday life. “Anyone in a position to create opportunities, whether in workplaces or educational institutions, can make a real difference. Giving queer people equal access to education and employment will help create lasting change,” adds the singer.
One of Australia’s most exciting emerging artists, Jamaica Moana believes that inclusion begins with people choosing to stand together. “No matter where you’re from, we should all come together as a community. Music and performance give me a way to understand myself and connect with others. I carry my ancestors, my community and my experiences with me wherever I go,” concludes the singer.