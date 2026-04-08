Ananya Panday, Nick India launch initiative to ease exam stress among students

Exams are just one small part of a bigger journey: Ananya

Speaking about the initiative, Ananya said that “exam pressure is something almost every student experiences” but should not define them. She emphasised that taking a step back, breathing, and remembering that “exams are just one small part of a much bigger journey” can help students cope better. She also noted that small actions like sharing feelings or letting go of expectations can make a significant difference.

The initiative comes at a time when exam stress is gaining wider attention, with efforts focused on encouraging healthier and more positive approaches among children and their families.