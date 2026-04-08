Ananya Panday, Nick India launch initiative to ease exam stress among students

CHENNAI: Actor Ananya Panday has partnered with Nick India to launch an initiative aimed at helping children and families deal with exam-related stress through simple and engaging activities.
The initiative, part of Nick India’s “Pressure Ko Bolo Bye” campaign and supported by Ananya’s “So Positive” platform, is designed to address exam stress by encouraging parents to understand their children’s individual strengths and learning styles.
It also promotes building confidence over comparison and fostering open conversations around emotional well-being.
As part of the collaboration, Ananya participated in an on-ground activity alongside Nick’s characters, where common exam worries written on balloons were popped to reveal simple stress-relief actions. The exercise aimed to make pressure more visible and manageable, helping children express and release their concern in a playful manner.
Speaking about the initiative, Ananya said that “exam pressure is something almost every student experiences” but should not define them. She emphasised that taking a step back, breathing, and remembering that “exams are just one small part of a much bigger journey” can help students cope better. She also noted that small actions like sharing feelings or letting go of expectations can make a significant difference.
The initiative comes at a time when exam stress is gaining wider attention, with efforts focused on encouraging healthier and more positive approaches among children and their families.