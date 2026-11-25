The study, published in the Journal of Neuroinflammation, combined health records from nearly half a million people from the UK Biobank with experiments in mouse models.

"By recreating in mice what happens when people breath polluted air, we found that pollution causes major changes in which genes are active in the brain's immune cells," senior author Sanjay Rajagopalan, professor of medicine and director of the Cardiovascular Research Institute at the Case Western Reserve University's school of medicine, said.

"These cells normally keep the brain healthy by clearing away debris and fighting infection. Seeing how pollution disrupts them helps explain how a stress that affects much of the world's population harms the brain, and it points us toward a way to treat it," Rajagopalan said.