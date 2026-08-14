AI is finding sperm where doctors couldn’t

Lately, however, he is sharing encouraging news with hopeful dads. For men with extraordinarily low sperm counts who have been considered azoospermic, sometimes several “hidden” sperm are present. Analyzing a sample under a microscope with the human eye often misses these individual sperm cells. Now, some of these men are benefiting from a novel technique developed by Williams and his team at Columbia called the STAR system.

Much in the same way that astronomers use machine-learning algorithms to uncover new objects in the night sky, STAR — Sperm Tracking and Recovery — uses artificial intelligence to locate difficult-to-find sperm.

Samples of semen are introduced by syringe into a microfluidic chip the size of a stick of gum, where the sample flows through a channel thinner than a human hair. As it passes through the channel, a high-powered magnifying lens connected to a high-speed camera takes about 300 images per second. The whole setup is connected to a computer, where AI quickly assesses those images. If the AI tool spots a sperm cell, it prompts the computer to open a small side valve on the microfluidics channel into which the cell is captured.

“When you look with your naked eye at night, you can find a lot of stars,” Williams said. “But using a telescope reveals a ton more. That’s what this is doing. It’s giving us an ability that is beyond what a human is typically capable of.”