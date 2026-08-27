After diabetes diagnosis, women likely to develop mental condition, men cardiovascular ones: Study

Researchers, including those from Queen Mary University in the UK, said that women and men experience cardiovascular disease, renal disease and mental health conditions differently, but research has not yet described the disease trajectories according to sex and age in people with type 2 diabetes.

The study, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, looked at anonymised health records from 28,720 men and women in the UK who developed type 2 diabetes between 2010 and 2020.

In the years following a diagnosis, 39 per cent of the participants experienced at least one significant health event, with the event's trajectory and timing differing by sex.

The researchers found that women were more likely to develop mental health conditions post-diagnosis (8.1 per cent compared to 5.3 per cent) and to experience trajectories culminating in death, while men showed higher proportions of cardiovascular disease (8.4 per cent compared to 5.3 per cent), end-stage renal disease, and hypertension.