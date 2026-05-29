A visual journey through Manipur’s art and performance spaces

CHENNAI: Artist Nicky Chandam is an interdisciplinary storyteller whose work spans photography, writing, oral traditions, and performance. Born in Manipur and based in Delhi for nearly 20 years, her practice looks at memory, women’s experiences, and cultural histories that are often left out of mainstream narratives. Nicky is in Chennai with around 58 photographs for her solo exhibition, ‘Manipur & Archives – A Visual Documentation of Live Art Over a Decade’. The exhibition brings together photographs taken between 2011 and 2025, shown together for the first time. Through these images, she captures the many performance spaces and artistic communities that exist across Manipur.