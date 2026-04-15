A trilogy of voices from the Madras School

The idea for Trilogy came from a simple yet meaningful impulse. As the gallery approached its milestone year, Bishwajit turned to three artists whose practices are distinct, yet connected through a shared background. What followed was not just the planning of an exhibition, but a continuation of long-standing relationships, conversations, and mutual respect. The show is as much about these associations as it is about the works themselves.

All three artists studied in the same institution, under similar influences, yet their artistic journeys have taken very different directions. “They are close friends. They come from the same background, studied under the same professors, but they speak completely different visual languages. I felt Trilogy was an apt title: three different stories emerging from the same space,” says Bishwajit.