A space for women to connect

CHENNAI: Shakthi Circle is hosting The Shakthi Circle – Your Future Collaborator is Out There! on May 17, bringing together women founders, creatives, professionals, and entrepreneurs for a morning of conversations, networking, and community building.
The women-only event will take place at Backyard, Adyar, from 10 am to 1 pm.
Built around the idea that meaningful opportunities often begin with simple conversations, the gathering aims to create a space where women can meet like-minded people, exchange ideas, and build genuine connections.
Organisers believe the room could introduce participants to future collaborators, mentors, clients, creative partners, or even close friends.
Hosted by Shakthi Circle, the initiative focuses on creating spaces for ambitious, thoughtful, and supportive women to grow their networks while learning from one another.