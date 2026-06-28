A ‘hillarious’ ride up north

A lot more surprises await us at the Himalayan Hub, a CSR initiative of the Eicher Group Foundation, where women from local communities have been engaged in providing rooted experiences through traditional cuisines of the Himachal. “We have prepared siddu, Himachali dish that is a steamed bread stuffed with curries. We ferment the wheat flour for over a couple of hours. Chutneys are not only the best accompaniments for dosas and idlis from the south but also for our siddus,” they say with a laugh and hand over tomato chutney. The meal is not complete without laute aka laung lata, a dessert, which is a traditional wheat flour pancake.

We continue riding through the apple farms of the Himachal, where lorries and pickup trucks whisk past us even at the altitude of 7,041 feet where we see the villagers playing a game of archery. A villager welcomes us with garlands with traditional music playing in the background. “We have a two-day archery festival called the Mahasu Jatra festival, which is deeply tied to our belief and culture. We belong to the Pandava clan,” he says with a smile.