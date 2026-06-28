A day of village games and festivities

CHENNAI: DakshinaChitra is set to bring the spirit of a traditional village festival alive with Gramiya Makkal Thiruvizha on June 28.
The festival invites visitors of all ages to come together for a day of community and nostalgia, with a few traditional games and activities.
Visitors can participate in games such as the sack race, lemon and spoon race, tug of war, pambaram (spinning top) and musical chairs.
Registrations for all games will be open at the venue. Residents living between Injambakkam and Mahabalipuram have free entry to the museum on the day by presenting a valid Aadhaar card as proof of address.
The event will take place at Kanali Mandapam, DakshinaChitra Museum, ECR, from 11 am onwards.