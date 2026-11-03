57 pc Delhi-NCR residents feel non-BS VI vehicle entry restrictions poorly enforced: Study

The survey conducted by LocalCircles, a community social media platform, analysed 18,243 responses from residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

It found that 43 per cent of people rated the enforcement as "very poor", saying that restrictions were implemented without adequate planning, resulting in major traffic chaos and inconvenience.

Another 14 per cent rated it as "poor", citing inadequate advance communication and traffic management that led to avoidable disruptions, while 14 per cent said the implementation was "average" and could have been better.

Only 7 per cent of respondents rated the enforcement as "good" and 8 per cent as "very good".

Another 14 per cent said they could not give a clear answer, while none of the respondents selected the options suggesting that authorities should have provided more advance notice or public transport alternatives.

The restrictions, which came into force on November 1 under the Delhi government's Winter Action Plan, barred petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside the national capital and do not comply with BS-VI emission standards from entering the city until January 31, 2027.

The curbs cover BS-III and BS-IV private cars as well as commercial vehicles, while CNG, electric and essential-service vehicles have been exempted.