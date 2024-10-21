5 ways to make your home smell great all the time

NEW DELHI: Everyone loves coming home to a place that smells fresh and inviting. A good-smelling home not only feels clean but also makes it more comfortable and welcoming for guests. If you want to keep your home smelling great all the time, here are five simple tips you can follow.

Use Essential Oils

Essential oils are a natural way to bring a pleasant scent into your home. You can use a diffuser to spread the fragrance in the air, or even mix a few drops with water in a spray bottle to freshen up different rooms.

Keep Your Home Clean

Regular cleaning is key to maintaining a nice smell. Dusting, vacuming, and taking out the trash regularly will help get rid of odors that can build up over time.

Simmer Potpourri on the Stove

An easy way to make your home smell great is to simmer potpourri or natural ingredients like cinnamon sticks, citrus peels, or cloves in water on the stove. This releases a lovely scent that can fill your whole house.

Use Scented Candles

Lighting scented candles in different areas of your home can create a warm and cozy atmosphere while making your space smell wonderful. Choose candles with fragrances you love, like vanilla, lavender, or citrus.

Place Fresh Flowers Around the House

Fresh flowers not only add beauty to your home but also give off a natural, pleasant scent. Place them in vases around your living space to keep things smelling fresh.