5 sustainable fashion trends you need to know

NEW DELHI: Sustainable fashion is more than just a trend, it's a movement towards environmental responsibility and ethical practices within the industry. From innovative materials to circular fashion concepts, here are five trends shaping the future of sustainable fashion:

Upcycling and Repurposing Designers and brands are increasingly turning to upcycling to breathe new life into old garments. This involves transforming discarded materials or clothing into new products, reducing waste and promoting creativity. From patchwork designs to redesigned vintage pieces, upcycling showcases the beauty of sustainability. Source: Pexels

Regenerative Agriculture Fabrics Fabrics derived from regenerative agriculture practices, such as organic cotton and hemp, are gaining popularity. These materials are grown using methods that enhance soil health and biodiversity, making them more sustainable alternatives to conventional fibers like polyester or conventional cotton. Source: Pexels

Renting and Swapping The rise of rental platforms and clothing swaps is changing how consumers access fashion. Renting allows individuals to enjoy high-quality garments without the environmental impact of ownership while swapping encourages a circular economy by extending the lifecycle of clothing items. Source: Pexels

Zero-Waste Design Zero-waste fashion aims to minimize fabric waste during production and design. Techniques like pattern cutting that utilize every inch of fabric, or creating garments from pre-consumer textile waste, are becoming integral to sustainable collections. This trend promotes efficiency and reduces the environmental footprint of fashion production. Source: Pexels