5 Healthy fruits that can help to improve your mood

NEW DELHI: Several factors affect our moods including lifestyle, what we eat and workout. Fruits are packed with different nutrients that are not only good for our physical health but also improve our mood. Some fruits reduce stress and help in making us happy. Let us look at some of the fruits good for mental health. However, please consult your healthcare provider before making any healthcare decisions or for guidance about a specific medical condition.

Blueberries Blueberries are among the most nutrient-dense fruits. These fruits are rich in antioxidants and boost brain functioning. It helps in improving memory and because of its anti-inflammatory properties, they are also helpful in improving mental disorders.

Coconut This is another fruit that is linked to improving mood. They may have the ability to protect ageing and brain function. One can enjoy it in different forms from coconut milk, to shredded coconut, among others.

Watermelon As this fruit is rich in water content, it is just perfect for summer seasons, when the body dehydrates very easily. This dehydration may be linked to a lack of energy and a decline in mood. Watermelon can rejuvenate your mood and body.

Oranges Oranges and other citrus fruits are good for immunity as they are high in Vitamin C content. They also play an important role in the synthesis of neurotransmitters like serotonin. This fruit is also rich in potassium. So, including them in your diet can be linked to elevating mood.