5 essential winter car care tips to keep you safe during the fog season

NEW DELHI: As the fog season approaches and winter sets in, driving conditions can become more challenging and hazardous. Reduced visibility, slick roads, and low temperatures require extra attention to your vehicle's condition. Here are 5 essential winter car care tips to ensure your car is ready to handle the fog season, keeping you safe on the road.

1. Check your car tyres for proper grip

During the winter months, the fog and moisture can make roads more slippery, so it’s crucial to ensure your tyres are in top condition.

2. Ensure your windshield wipers are working efficiently

Visibility is one of the biggest challenges during foggy winter months. Dirty, worn, or ineffective wipers can make it even harder to see clearly.

3. Keep your headlights and taillights clean and functional

Fog can significantly reduce visibility on the road, so having fully functional and clean headlights and taillights is essential for both seeing and being seen.

4. Maintain your battery health

Cold weather can take a toll on your car’s battery, making it harder to start your engine, especially during foggy, frosty mornings.

5. Keep your vehicle’s defrost system in good shape

Foggy conditions often come with condensation buildup on the inside of your car windows. A fully functional defrost system is key to maintaining clear visibility.