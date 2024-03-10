5 delicious iftar recipes to relish during Ramadan

NEW DELHI: As the sacred month of Ramadan begins, so do the celebrations. Amidst prayers and devotion, the post-fast snack time becomes a delightful affair.

Across streets and corners during Ramadan, vendors offer tempting Iftar treats such as nihari, seviyan, phirni, kebabs, samosas, biryani, and more. If you are someone looking to add variety to your Iftar menu, check out these five delicious snacks that will surely elevate your Ramadan experience:

Boti Kebab Tasty boti kebabs, perfectly seasoned for baking or grilling on a barbecue are made with marinated boneless pieces of chicken that are skewered & cooked until just tender & juicy. These flavorful skewers are an excellent snack for Ramadan.





Chicken Shawarma A much-loved dish in the Middle East, chicken baked in a yogurt marinade, wrapped in pita bread, and served with tahini, chicken shawarma is undoubtedly a great option available to try.





Chicken Biryani A cherished favourite for many, chicken biryani is a classic dish. A delightful mix of rice, chicken, and spices that will leave you craving for more. This satisfying meal is an ideal choice for breaking the fast and keeping you full for hours.





Mutton Haleem Mutton Haleem, a fulfilling dish ideal for iftar, is a slow-cooked stew made with mutton, lentils, and wheat. If you enjoy tender meat, trying mutton haleem is a fantastic option.





Kheeme ke Samose Perfect for breaking the fast, Kheeme ke Samose is a delectable snack. These fried pastries are filled with spiced ground meat, offering a mouth-watering addition to your iftar.























