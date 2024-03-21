5 delicious food items to enjoy your Holi party

NEW DELHI: Holi is just around the corner and while many know it to be the festival of colours, the traditional palate served on this day deserves its own celebration. The Holi platter includes a variety of delicious dishes, snacks, and drinks. These tasty treats not only satisfy the tummy but also showcases the country’s rich cultural tapestry and culinary traditions in their own unique way. So, as we immerse in the Holi festivities and frolicking, here are five must-try food items to sample:

Gujiya Gujiya is a beloved sweet treat enjoyed at Holi gatherings. It resembles a sweet dumpling or pastry, filled with a mixture of khoya (reduced milk), dried fruits, and nuts. The crispy outer layer, made from all-purpose flour (maida) and ghee (clarified butter), adds to its rich and flaky texture when fried.

Thandai Thandai is a classic Indian beverage closely associated with Holi celebrations. It’s a refreshing drink prepared in houses during the festival. Made with a blend of milk, sugar, nuts, and spices, thandai’s unique flavor comes from ingredients like almonds, pistachios, cardamom, saffron, peppercorns, and poppy seeds. Its cooling properties make it perfect for staying hydrated and refreshed throughout the festivities.

Jalebi Jalebi is a popular Indian sweet, especially during Holi. These syrup-soaked sweets come in various shapes and sizes. Made from fermented dough, they’re fried and then soaked in a rose-flavored sugar syrup. Some enjoy them for Holi breakfast along with fafdas, while others prefer imarti, a variation made from urad dal flour.

Bhajiya Bhajiya is a common snack found across India, often sold at street corners. These fried fritters, also known as pakoras, are made from chickpea flour or regular flour. Each region has its own version, with kanda bhajiya being particularly popular, made from chopped and salted red onions mixed with gram flour.