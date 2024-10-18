5 coffee variations for all coffee lovers

Coffee is a favourite drink for many people around the world. Whether you like it strong, sweet, or creamy, there is a coffee for everyone. From classic black coffee to rich lattes, there are many ways to enjoy this popular drink. Hence here are 5 coffee variations that all coffee lovers should try

Espresso

Espresso is a strong and bold coffee made by forcing hot water through finely-ground coffee beans. It’s a small shot of coffee, but it packs a punch!

Cappuccino

Cappuccino is made with equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam. It’s creamy and smooth, perfect for those who like a milder taste.

Latte

A latte is a mix of espresso and steamed milk, with a small layer of foam on top. It’s a softer and milkier coffee, often enjoyed with flavors like vanilla or caramel.

Americano

An Americano is a simple coffee made by adding hot water to espresso. It’s less strong than espresso but still has a rich coffee taste.

Mocha

A mocha is a treat for those who love chocolate. It’s made with espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate syrup, giving it a sweet and rich flavor.