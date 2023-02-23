Meet Bollywood's coveted hair designers

Cinema has always created fashion trends, from Sharmila Tagore's bouffant to Sadhana's fringe that was influenced by Audrey Hepburn, Parveen Babi's glistening long flowing tresses, Dilip Kumar's lone curl, and Amitabh Bachchan's career-altering haircut.

Shah Rukh Khan allegedly let his hair grow out once while his favourite stylist, Dilshad Pastakia, went on maternity leave. Stars only trust a select few stylists with their hair.

These days, hair designers—famous personalities in their own right—are employed to complete the "look" of the entire star cast in movies. Here are our top five picks for these celebrities' dream hair designers.