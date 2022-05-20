DT Health: Diabetics need to be well hydrated in summer

CHENNAI: Now that the summer is here, it is time to look at what hot weather can do to people with diabetes. Firstly, because of the heat, they are prone to dehydration. Uncontrolled diabetes by itself leads to dehydration. In hot climates therefore, the chance of becoming dehydrated is even more. The first principle for people with diabetes is that they should drink enough water and keep themselves well hydrated.

There are some groups of antidiabetic drugs, especially the SGLT2 inhibitors which are widely used now, which increase the urine output and may lead to dehydration. Thus, people on this group of drugs must increase their fluid intake by at least half to one litre every day.

The next problem that people with diabetes face is due to sweating. This can lead to fungal infections. Hence, people with diabetes should use anti-fungal powders and creams if needed. Because of the hot climate, people may stop exercising and this can lead to increase in weight and worsen diabetes and there may be a need for increasing tablets or insulin.

One of the ways in which people with diabetes can look after themselves is to check their blood sugars frequently. My advice for people with diabetes, would be to exercise earlier in the day when it is cooler. So, try to go to bed and get up a little earlier so that your exercise is not missed.

ASK YOUR DOCTOR

How blood pressure can be controlled and how it will help us to live longer?

– P Vijayalakshmi, Perambur

A few ways to manage hypertension is by getting enough sleep. Also, it is important to maintain your weight by physical exercises or yoga. It is advisable that people should follow a healthy diet and workout regime. Additionally, people with hypertension can perform breathing exercises for aiding in hypertension management.

—Dr Manoj Kutteri, CEO & Medical Director at Atmantan Wellness Centre

Does thalassemia patients require to undergo lifelong regular blood transfusions to maintain their haemoglobin levels?

– K Indhuja, Madipakkam

Thalassemia patients are mostly children who go through painful blood transfusion for several years in their life. Blood transfusions have its challenges and risks for the patients. A stem cell transplantation is currently the only option available for this condition. Recent data shows more than 90 per cent success rate of stem cell transplantation in patients who have HLA (Human Leukocyte Antigen)matched stem cell donors.

—Dr Sunil Bhat, Director and Clinical Lead,Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Blood and Marrow Transplantation

