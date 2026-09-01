13-year-old Chinese girl earns Rs 2.2 lakh in 3 days with AI study app despite no coding skills

How does the AI study app work?

The app allows a parent to upload a photo of themselves, after which the system takes on the role of a virtual parent to supervise a child while they do their homework.

If the camera detects that the child is using a mobile phone or has left their seat, the virtual parent displayed on the screen gives a voice reminder. Once the homework is completed, the app generates a “concentration report”.

Shuhan said the experience made her realise that a "good idea could be brought to life with AI."