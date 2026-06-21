11% of denizens risk premature death with smoking, alcohol: Study

For the main analysis, researchers excluded 33,323 participants aged 70 years and above, and 8,878 individuals with chronic illnesses at enrolment, leaving 4,58,609 adults for detailed assessment. Over an average follow-up period of 16.4 years, the study recorded 52,127 deaths among participants aged between 35 and 69 years, including 31,337 men and 20,790 women.

The most striking finding was the scale of mortality differences linked to education. Even among people who neither smoked nor consumed alcohol, those with no formal schooling faced nearly three times the risk of dying before the age of 70 compared with those who had more than 11 years of education.

Among non-smoking and non-drinking participants, men with no schooling had a mortality rate 2.76 times higher than those with tertiary education, while women with no schooling had a mortality rate 2.93 times higher than their better-educated counterparts. The study found that educational inequalities extended across virtually every major disease category.