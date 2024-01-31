KIYG: Maharashtra retains championship, Telangana swimmer clinches five golds

CHENNAI: Telangana's Vritti Agarwal concluded her Khelo India Youth Games stint with more gold medals, clinching five, while Maharashtra retained the overall championship following another dominant display during the final day here on Wednesday.

With the top spot already assured, swimmer Rishabh Das first took the boys' 50m freestyle gold, followed by the 4x100m freestyle final to round off the state’s gold medal count.

Maharashtra ended its drive with 156 medals, which included 57 gold, 48 silver and 53 bronze.

Hosts Tamil Nadu added three golds during the day, finishing with 38 gold, 21 silver and 39 bronze, which happened to be their best-ever performance in the event to date.

Haryana failed to secure the top-two berth for the first time, finishing third with 35 gold, 22 silver and 46 bronze.



Meanwhile, Delhi (13 gold, 18 silver, 25 bronze) finished ahead of Rajasthan (13 gold, 17 silver, 17 bronze), courtesy of its exceptional silver and bronze medal count.

Only football, tennis, table tennis and swimming medals were competed for on Wednesday. However, swimmer Vritti attracted all the eyes by preserving an all-win record and grabbing five golds.

Vritti first won the 200m butterfly gold with a time of 2:22.89 seconds, finishing nearly four seconds ahead of second-placed Rithika Mahesh Bangalore of Karnataka.

The 17-year-old, who represented India during the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, also succeeded in grasping the 1500m freestyle crown with a timing of 17:59.51 seconds.

While Aditi Mulay (18:12.77 seconds) of Karnataka caught the silver, her state-mate Sri Charani Tumu (18:17.85 seconds) captured the bonze.

Yug Chelani of Rajasthan also had the opportunity to win five golds but managed to finish second behind Karnataka's S Dhanush in the boys' 200m butterfly, containing himself with four golds and a silver.

In the meantime, Rethin Pranav RS and MR Revathi of Tamil Nadu seized the gold effortlessly. Pranav’s opponent in the boys’ final, Maharashtra's Cahir Warik retired while trailing 6-2, 3-0, whereas Revathi defeated Telangana's Laxmi Siri Dandu 6-1, 6-3 in the girls' final.

Pranav and Revathi held the boys and girls doubles golds on Tuesday with their respective partners.