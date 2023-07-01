Keep calm for a while, don’t spread falsehood: Kanimozhi tells Guv

CHENNAI: DMK Deputy General Secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi came down strongly against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for embracing Sanathana Dharma again and said that the Governor must exercise restraint for a while.

Reacting to the Governor's speech embracing Sanathana Dharma again at a private function, Kanimozhi tweeted, "There is no connection between Sanathana Dharma which preaches 'discrimination by birth' and Tamil Nadu which evolved on the principle of 'equality by birth'".

"Throughout history, Sanathana Dharma has been destroying the identities of others and appropriating them. Apart from science-defying falsehood, there is nothing in Sanathana dharma," she remarked, adding that the Dravidian land of Tamil Nadu has never embraced it.

"Governor R N Ravi, who has been spreading disrepute and undermining democracy daily, must keep calm for a while," Kanimozhi added.