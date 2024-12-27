Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Dec 2024 11:18 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-28 03:33:40  )
    Jr NTR becomes voice of road safety in AP
    Jr NTR (IANS)

    CHENNAI: As a move to bring in more awareness about road safety, the Andhra Pradesh government has incorporated actor Jr NTR’s signature warning message in their campaign. He is now at the forefront of road safety awareness in the state.

    The message urges, “Drive safe and don’t speed, risking your life because your family is waiting for you. There have been a couple of tragedies in my family that claimed my father’s and brother’s lives. Such things should not happen to anyone. Be careful.” This will be heard in all major junctions in the state.

    Jr NTRAndhra Pradesh government
    DTNEXT Bureau

