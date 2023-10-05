IT raids at Jagathrakshakan's premises, TKS Elangovan calls it 'vendetta politics'

CHENNAI: Spokesperson of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) TKS Elangovan accused BJP of indulging in 'vendetta politics', as Income Tax department on Thursday conducted searches at DMK MP S. Jagathrakshakan's premises.

"Very obvious that it is a political vendetta. People in Tamil Nadu know how many AIADMK people supported by the BJP are running colleges and institutions. There is no right in those institutions. These people want to terrorize the opposition parties, they are misusing all their powers. They are not fit to rule the country. The BJP is a barbaric class of people who do not respect the constitution who do not respect any law, who will do anything for their benefit" the DMK Spokesperson said.

The DMK spokesperson asked, "Why are there no raids conducted on the people supporting BJP?"

Congress MP Manickam Tagore also hit out at the BJP and called IT and ED the frontal organisations of the Bhartiya Janata Party.

"IT and ED have become frontal organisations for the BJP. They are conducting an IT raid at the premises of DMK MP (Jagathrakshakan) in Chennai. It's a well-thought politics and it's their political vendetta. ED and IT reach the premises of those who are against them (BJP). Those who come along with them get cleaned in the washing machine. People will reject this politics of PM Modi and Amit Shah," said Congress MP Manickam Tagore on the Income Tax department searches at the premises of DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan.

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted searches at over 40 locations linked to former Union Minister and current Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) member of Parliament S Jagathrakshakan in Tamil Nadu.

The Income Tax Department conducts searches at Balaji and Rela Hospitals in Chrompet, Chennai. The hospitals are owned by DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan.