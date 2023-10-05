Begin typing your search...

IT raids on premises linked to former Union Minister S Jagathrakshakan

Raids are being carried out at a hotel in T Nagar, linked to the MP and residences of his relatives in Pallavaram and Chromepet.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Oct 2023 2:30 AM GMT
IT raids on premises linked to former Union Minister S Jagathrakshakan
S Jagathrakshakan (File)

CHENNAI: Teams from the Income Tax Department on early Thursday morning started its raids over 40 premises belonging to the former Union Minister and current DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan in connection with suspected tax evasion.

Raids are being carried out at a hotel in T Nagar, linked to the MP and residences of his relatives in Pallavaram and Chromepet.

Further updates to follow.

JagathratchaganIT raidsDMK MP
DTNEXT Bureau

