IT raids on premises linked to former Union Minister S Jagathrakshakan
CHENNAI: Teams from the Income Tax Department on early Thursday morning started its raids over 40 premises belonging to the former Union Minister and current DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan in connection with suspected tax evasion.
Raids are being carried out at a hotel in T Nagar, linked to the MP and residences of his relatives in Pallavaram and Chromepet.
Further updates to follow.
