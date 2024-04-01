"Ultimate goal to play for India": DC's Khaleel Ahmed following win over CSK

VISAKHAPATNAM: Following his side's 20-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game, Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Khaleel Ahmed said that he has worked extremely hard in the domestic season, and his ultimate goal is to play for India.

Delhi Capitals clinched their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season with a 20-run triumph over the defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Khaleel was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for his spell of 2/21 in four overs.

Following the win, Khaleel said during the post-match presentation, "I have worked hard in the domestic season. I played a lot of matches in the last six months, which has helped me know my game better. I love it when the ball swings and the batters get beaten. Have tried to figure out how I can keep myself fit. The red-ball game teaches you a lot about how the ball is coming out of the hand. The ultimate goal is to play for India."

Khaleel featured in six Ranji Trophy 2024 matches, taking 14 wickets at an average of 25.78, with the best bowling figures of 4/19.

DC won the toss and opted to bat first. David Warner (52 in 35 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and a returning Prithvi Shaw (43 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) started off well with a 93-run opening partnership. Following their dismissal, DC lost their direction for a while until Rishabh Pant (51 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) scored some quick runs to take the side to 191/5 in their 20 overs.

Matheesha Pathirana (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK.

In the run-chase of 192, Khaleel Ahmed (2/21) and Mukesh Kumar (3/21) troubled the CSK batters with their line and length, and at one point, CSK was 75/3 in 10.2 overs. Useful knocks came from Ajinkya Rahane (45 in 30 balls, with five fours and two sixes), Daryl Mitchell (34 in 26 balls, with a four and two sixes) and MS Dhoni (37* in 16 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), but DC secured a 20-run win, restricting the five-time champions to 171/6.

Khaleel got the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning spell.

CSK is in the second spot with two wins and a loss, giving them four points. DC is in the seventh spot, with a win and two losses, giving them two points.