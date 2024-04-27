Table-topper Rajasthan eyes victory against resurgent LSG

LUCKNOW: High-flying Rajasthan Royals will look to continue its winning momentum and consolidate its position at the top when they take on a resurgent Lucknow Super Giants, who would be gunning for revenge at home here on Saturday.

Former champions RR have looked in ominous form this season with seven wins from eight games, and they could be a tough nut to crack for LSG. LSG, meanwhile, too have played some good cricket and are placed fourth with five wins from eight games.

But going into Saturday’s match, RR would certainly be the favourites as they have registered a hattrick of victories after a rare blip against Gujarat Titans.

Assam batter Riyan Parag has been the flavour of the season for RR in the batting department. The youngster reinvented himself and has been the team’s highest scorer with 318 runs from eight games.

The return to form of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was struggling a bit this season, has further strengthened RR’s batting. While chasing a 180-run target in the last game against Mumbai Indians, Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 104 off 60 balls to power his side to a comfortable nine-wicket win.

Jaiswal’s return to form is something RR’s opponents should really be worried about given the devastation the youngster and Jos Buttler can wreak at the top of the order.

The likes of Rovman Powell and Dhruv Jurel, though, need to contribute more. RR also boast of a potent bowling attack comprising the experienced Trent Boult, Avesh Khan and Sandeep Sharma, whose 5 for 18 against Mumbai Indians has really fired up the side.

The team’s spin department is also in the safe hands of the experienced duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and R. Ashwin, although the latter has struggled this season.

LSG, on the other hand, would be seeking revenge after having lost the first tie to RR by 20 runs this season. Besides revenge, LSG would look to register a hat-trick of victories aand scale up in the leaderboard. KL Rahul’s side is also on a high after two successive win, but the India player knows the shortcomings in the top order. When Rahul and his opening partner Quinton de Kock are on fire, LSG’s batting looks ominous. The problem arises when the opening duo has an off day.

Delhi to face struggling Mumbai

An upbeat Delhi Capitals will look to keep the winning momentum going against an inconsistent Mumbai Indians when the two sides square off in the IPL here on Saturday.

The Capitals have endured a rollercoaster season so far, showing flashes of brilliance while also succumbing to embarrassing defeats.

But three wins in the last four matches have helped them climb to the sixth spot and a win against MI will strengthen its claim to a playoff spot. On the other hand, after a familiar poor start, MI bounced back with three wins in their next four matches but a comprehensive nine-wicket thrashing by Rajasthan Royals put an end to their resurgence.