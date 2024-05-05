Silent Guardians: Four bowlers take centre stage amidst run-fest

CHENNAI: In an electrifying Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season dominated by towering run totals and jaw-dropping chases, the spotlight has often evaded the unsung heroes—the bowlers.

Despite the frenzy of high-scoring totals, a cadre of bowlers have emerged as silent champions, weaving their magic with wicket-taking prowess, economical spells, and match-winning performances.

The analyses for the top four bowlers are conducted based on the criteria of having bowled a minimum of 20 overs, taken at least 10 wickets, and maintaining an economy rate below 8.

Jasprit Bumrah stands tall at the summit, leading the pack as the purple cap holder with 17 wickets under his name. The 30-year-old, who is making his return to the IPL this season after missing out last time around due to a back stress injury, has been a consistent force for Mumbai Indians (MI) despite his team’s poor season.

Bumrah delivered two match-winning performances for MI against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), helping the team’s comeback after successive defeats. He picked up three crucial wickets against PBKS and also bagged a five-wicket haul against RCB. He was adjudged the player of the match in both encounters.

With an economy rate of 6.25, Bumrah’s ability to keep tight reins on the scoreboard sets him apart as a standout bowler this season.

Another player who is having a dream season is Sunil Narine. Known primarily for his bowling, Narine’s unexpected transformation into an explosive opener has left the fans astounded.

Yet, amidst his batting heroics, Narine remains a formidable force with the ball, claiming 13 wickets so far in the season. He has been consistent with the ball, bowling at an economy rate of 6.72 to curb the runs in the middle overs.

He also etched his name in history at the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) by becoming the highest wicket-taker at a single venue in IPL history, securing his 69th wicket at the Eden Gardens, surpassing the record of Lasith Malinga (68 wickets) at Wankhede. Matheesha Pathirana is the next player on the list, proving his mettle for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with the ball. He has taken 13 wickets in the six matches he has played, with an economy rate of 7.68.

Pathirana also helped CSK defeat its archrivals, the Mumbai Indians, with an amazing spell of 4/28, claiming the player of the match award. Being an overseas bowler and finding success in Indian conditions for a long period of time is tough. But for Trent Boult, he has adapted to the pitches and emerged as one of the most successful overseas fast bowlers in the IPL.

The left-arm pacer is a menace in powerplay overs, swinging the ball both ways. His successful stint continues this season for Rajasthan Royals (RR), as he has scalped 10 wickets so far at an average of 25. In terms of economy rate, he is at his best with 7.86 in the ten games he played. He dismissed three top-order batters of MI for golden ducks in their match against the five-time champion. He was awarded player of the match for his crucial 3/22 spell.

The New Zealander broke the record for the highest number of wickets in the first over of an IPL innings with 27 wickets so far in his career.