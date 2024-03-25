Players to watch out for in Bengaluru vs Punjab clash

BENGALURU: In the 6th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with the Punjab Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As we build up to what promises to be an enthralling cricketing battle, here’s a look at players from either side to watch out for in the upcoming IPL fixture:

Faf du Plessis In RCB's previous match against Chennai, Faf du Plessis scored 35 runs from 23 at a strike rate of 152.17. He slammed 8 fours during his time on the crease.

Anuj Rawat Anuj Rawat scored 48 runs from 25 balls during RCB's clash against CSK on Friday. He slammed 4 fours and 3 sixes and helped his franchise propel to a stable position in the game.

Cameron Green With the bat, Green scored 18 runs from 22 balls at a strike rate of 81.82. However, he shined with the ball when the Aussie all-rounder scalped two wickets in his three-over spell against Chennai.

Sam Curran Curran was magnificient against Delhi Capital, he scored 63 runs from 47 balls at a strike rate of 134.04. The Englishman slammed 6 fours and 1 six.