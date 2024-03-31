Pant led DC to its first win by 20 runs against CSK

CHENNAI: Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs at Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

It was not an easy start for the CSK as Khaleel Ahmed’s twin strike early in the innings gave Delhi an early advantage going into the innings.

But Ajinkya Rahane and Daryl Mitchell added 68 runs to their partnership to rescue CSK’s middle-order stint.

When all was going well, Axar Patel scalped the wicket of Daryl Mitchell to change the tides.

It was followed by three wickets from Mukesh Kumar to bring in MS Dhoni to the crease as a batter for the first time this season. And he marked his arrival with a boundary the very first ball.

But despite few boundaries from there on from Dhoni which gave some joy for the fans, they couldn’t manage to surpass Delhi’s total and lost their first game this season.